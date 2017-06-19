Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

LAST CHANCE To Win #SummerBash Tickets & Backstage PASSES!

June 19, 2017 3:11 PM
Filed Under: Summer Bash, Summerbash

It’s almost here…. the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash.

We’re giving away our VERY LAST tickets on Thursday (6/22)!

Winners will also win BACKSTAGE PASSES to meet one of the stars of the show!

Listen all day during the hours listed below to win your way in!

 

9am:  Jason Derulo

10am:  Kygo

11am:  Hailee Steinfeld

12pm:  Zedd

1pm:  Camila Cabello

2pm:  Niall Horan

3pm:  Kygo

4pm:  Liam Payne

5pm:  Camila Cabello

6pm:  Niall Horan

7pm:  Zedd

8pm:  Liam Payne

 

GOOD LUCK!

 

Contest Rules:

  • Tickets to be given away on-air on Thursday, June 22nd!
  • Must live in IL, IN or WI
  • One winner per household

 

