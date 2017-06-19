Hanson Brothers Call Justin Bieber’s Music “Chlamydia of the ear”

These guys are savage!

The Hanson brothers, who rose to fame with their hit single MMMBop, have a pretty obvious distaste for Justin Bieber’s music.

During a recent interview, the brothers played “Whose song Is It Anyway.”

Before the game, the trio did reveal that they do NOT listen to modern music, which explained why they had no idea who was behind “Despacito.”

When they found out it was a song by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Bieber, they had a few things to say.

“Can I just say I’m glad I didn’t know what that was… I prefer not to get any venereal diseases so whenever Justin Bieber gets near me or near my ears … it’s just ear infections, they’re terrible,” one of the brothers said.

“It’s like hanging out with a koala…Chlamydia of the ear, it sucks,” the other added.

Um wait, what’s wrong with koalas?

Either way, you know you own’t be seeing Isaac, Taylor or Zac at a Biebs show.

With Bieber’s tendency to respond, I wonder what kind words he has about the bros.