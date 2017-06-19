Calvin Harris & Katy Perry’s New Single Will Give You ‘Feels’

Calvin Harris knew exactly what he was doing when he teamed up with ex Taylor Swift’s arch-enemy Katy Perry.

Sure, Katy said she was ready to bury the hatchet and apologized to Taylor, but feud’s don’t just die a slow death.

Or do they?

The recent collab, which also features Pharrell Williams and Big Sean, doesn’t seem to be any type of clap-back at Ms. Swift.

In fact, it’s being described as “joyful music.”

Calvin said he believes that happier tunes are “missing from the world,” he said. “And it was missing from my life…”

His feel-good music is here to make your SOUL HAPPY, not to add on to any feud.

We’ve all moved on. and we can now enjoy this while sippin’ on some tea, minding our own business.