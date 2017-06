For some veterans, the hardest step is admitting that you need help coping with PTSD.

Military life is rewarding, but it isn’t always easy.

Managing the stress can affect even the strongest warrior.

Getting support can you succeed in the military as well as in your civilian career.

Know the signs.

Seek care early.

Talk to your health care provider.

Learn more by visiting http://www.realwarriors.net or calling 1-866-966-1020. B96 Cares!