20 Baby Names That Will Lead to a Bad Behaving Kid

What’s in a name? Apparently bad behavior.

If you’re expecting a child and are looking for the perfect name, you should know that whatever you choose carries a lot of weight.

School Stickers, a website teachers use to track their kids’ behavior, found that the name you chose for them from the beginning could be impacting their naughtiness.

This probably explains why you’re always getting calls from the principal’s office about your kid.

You didn’t do anything wrong, you just gave them a name that’s impacted their behavior.

Here are the names of boys and girls who are said to be the baddest!

THE GIRLS

Ella

Bethany

Eleanor

Olivia

Laura

Holly

Courtney

Amber

Caitlin

Jade

THE BOYS

Joseph

Cameron

William

Jake

Joshua

Jamie

Lewis

Benjamin

Ethan

Luke

Of course we have to give you the list of the best behaved children names.

THE GIRLS

Amy

Georgia

Emma

Charlotte

Grace

Sophie

Abigail

Hannah

Emily

Alice

THE BOYS

Jacob

Daniel

Thomas

James

Adam

Harry

Samuel

Jack

Oliver

Ryan