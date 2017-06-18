Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

UPDATE: Beyonce’s New Twins

June 18, 2017 10:34 AM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: Beyonce, Beyonce gave birth, Beyonce had her twins, Blue Ivy, Jay-Z, minor issue, The Carter Twins, TMZ, twins

So praise Blue Ivy we know that Beyonce has given birth to her twins – but we were given such little detail…until now!

According to TMZ, sources close to the family say that the twins were born Monday and are a boy AND a girl!

No word on the names yet.

BUT, if she had them Monday, shouldn’t she be headed home now?

They say:

We’re told a “minor issue” surfaced, and as a result … doctors do not feel comfortable releasing them.

Oh no!

It’s unsure what the nature of the issue is, but it’s said that Beyonce is doing well and with the twins.

I’m sure the Beyhive is praying overtime right now – and we all of course send Queen Bey our love and well wishes as well!

We’ll keep you updated as soon as we find out more!

