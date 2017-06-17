TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: #SummerBash Artist Zedd Domination Continues

Pretty sweet deal that Zedd will be performing the #1 song in Chicago…in Chicago…next Saturday at the B96 Pepsi Summer Bash!

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. The Cure – Lady Gaga

19. Swalla – Jason Derulo & Nicki Minaj

18. Crying In The Club – Camila Cabello

17. Bad Liar – Selena Gomez

16. Strip That Down – Liam Payne

15. Issues – Julia Michaels

14. 2U – David Guetta & Justin Bieber

13. Versace On The Floor – Bruno Mars

12. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo

11. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

10. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers – Coldplay

9. Now Or Never – Halsey

8. Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran

7. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

6. Slow Hands – Niall Horan

5. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt

4. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

3. Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Justin Bieber & Daddy Yankee

2. I’m The One – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne & Quavo