TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: #SummerBash Artist Zedd Domination Continues

Pretty sweet deal that Zedd will be performing the #1 song in Chicago…in Chicago…next Saturday at the B96 Pepsi Summer Bash!
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. The Cure – Lady Gaga
19. Swalla – Jason Derulo & Nicki Minaj
18. Crying In The Club – Camila Cabello
17. Bad Liar – Selena Gomez
16. Strip That Down – Liam Payne
15. Issues – Julia Michaels
14. 2U – David Guetta & Justin Bieber
13. Versace On The Floor – Bruno Mars
12. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo
11. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
10. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers – Coldplay
9. Now Or Never – Halsey
8. Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran
7. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars
6. Slow Hands – Niall Horan
5. Body Like A Back Road – Sam Hunt
4. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes
3. Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Justin Bieber & Daddy Yankee
2. I’m The One – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne & Quavo
- Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara