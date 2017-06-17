Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Beyonce Gives Birth!

June 17, 2017 9:16 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
We’ve been chomping at the bit waiting for any info and while it’s not a picture of the new Carter Twins…here’s what several sources are giving up:

-Beyonce and Jay Z checked in to UCLA Medical Center on Tuesday – and the hospital went on lock down basically preparing for the twins arrival.

-A hairstylist friend of Beyonce’s (Chuck Amos) posted this – what they say is “confirming” she was in labor: 

Us Weekly confirms that she did infact have the twins – although we are not given the exact date, gender or names yet.

So do we pop the champagne now or wait?

If you’re looking for an excuse to celebrate tonight there you go! LOL

Congrats Beyonce, Jay Z and Blue Ivy!

