Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

You Can Blame ‘The Rock’ For This Weekend’s Downtown Traffic!

June 16, 2017 2:55 PM
Filed Under: The Rock

If traffic isn’t bad enough already.

Wacker Drive between LaSalle and Lake will be closed off as will Franklin from Wacker to Kinzie on Saturday from 5 AM until 7 PM.

Then Wacker Drive will be closed between Franklin and Washington and Randolph will be closed between Franklin and Canal during the same times on Sunday.

Why?

Well, it’s because Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be in town filming his new movie ‘Rampage” this weekend!

So, while you may be stuck in traffic, you might be able to get a glimpse of the wrestler turned actor!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live