‘The Vampire Diaries’ Might Be Getting ANOTHER Spin-Off

Have you been trying to fill a void since The Vampire Diaries series finale?

It’s almost impossible, although a weekly dose of The Originals is helping.

Well we might have your remedy.

TVLine reports that The CW is considering another spin-off of the hit show, which would be focused on Hope Mikealson from The Originals.

Hope, Klaus and Hayley’s daughter, is a powerful witch in New Orleans.

However with the impending threat of The Hollow, Hayley decided that it may be time to send her daughter somewhere safe.

Fans are speculating that this would ensure Hope would head to Mystic Falls to attend Caroline and Alaric’s school for the gifted, which saw a huge contribution from Klaus in the series finale.

The spin-off would most likely jump forward in time, with Hope being a teenager.

Julie Plec, who once said she would be open to another spin-off it the right story came along, seemed to have confirmed the possibility on accident.

“Alaric and Caroline are running the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted where Hope Mikael–,” she said, before adding quickly: “Shit, never mind.”

Would this spin-off include Caroline? Fans have been shipping her “relationship” with Klaus and this might be the perfect gateway to delivering it, especially because Alaric would probably be old/deceased since he’s a mere mortal.

And that means, Hope would be step sisters with Lizzie and Josie Saltzman, also powerful witches and siphoners.

Would you be interested in this spin-off? How incredible is it that we can now focus on a new generation of characters thanks to Damon, Stefan and Elena?