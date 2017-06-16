Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Is Camila Cabello a Fan of Fifth Harmony’s New Song?

June 16, 2017 11:35 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Camila Cabello, Fifth Harmony

Camila Cabello may have parted ways with Fifth Harmony but she’s still keeping up with them.

The now-foursome debuted their brand new song “Down” earlier this month and AMP Radio wanted to know what Camila though of it.

“I’ve heard some snippets of it,” she said. “I haven’t had a chance to hear the whole thing, but I thought it was pretty cool.”

Is it weird to hear a Fifth Harmony song without her vocals on it?

“Not really, because I feel like it’s just been a natural evolution… I wish the best for them and I’m sure they’re going to kill it, and I’m super happy making my own music,” she revealed.

Positive vibes all around.

We’re glad the girls are all still supportive of each other, solo careers and all.

