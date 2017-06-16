Is Camila Cabello a Fan of Fifth Harmony’s New Song?

Camila Cabello may have parted ways with Fifth Harmony but she’s still keeping up with them.

The now-foursome debuted their brand new song “Down” earlier this month and AMP Radio wanted to know what Camila though of it.

“I’ve heard some snippets of it,” she said. “I haven’t had a chance to hear the whole thing, but I thought it was pretty cool.”

Is it weird to hear a Fifth Harmony song without her vocals on it?