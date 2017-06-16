GET THE LIST: Famous DJs REAL Names

I mean…Zedd’s mama didn’t name him Zedd…or did she?? No. She did not. B96 Pepsi Summer Bash artist Zedd has a government name, Anton Zaslavski.
Calvin Harris sounds like a pretty normal name but is it really his??? Nope. His real name is Adam Wiles.
Famous DJ Marshmello is the only one that has done a great job of concealing his name. No one reeeaaally know but…the rumor is Chris Comsworth.
Here’s a list of the most famous DJs and their REAL names:
Zedd = Anton Zaslavski
Calvin Harris = Adam Wiles
The Chainsmokers = Alex Pall and Drew Taggart
Avicii – Tim Bergling
Major Lazer = Thomas Wesley Pentz (Diplo), Christopher Leacock (Jillionare) and Leighton Walsh (Walshy Fire)
DJ Snake = William Sami Etienne Grigahcine
Tiesto = Tijs Michiel Verwest
Deadmou5 = Joel Zimmerman
Martin Garrix = Martijn Gerard Garritsen
Krewella = Jahan Yousaf and Jasmine Yousaf
Skrillex = Sonny Moore
Daft Punk = Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo
Diplo = Thomas Wesley Pentz
Kygo = Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll
Kaskade = Ryan Raddon
Axwell = Axel Hedfors
Alesso = Alessandro Lindblad
Hardwell = Robert van de Corput
Fatboy Slim = Norman Cook
Grandtheft = Aaron Waisglass
Afrojack = Nick van de Wall
Bob Sinclair = Christopher Le Friant
Moby =Richard Melville Hall
Flume = Harley Edward Streten
DJ Khaled = Khaled Mohamed Khaled
Cash Cash = Jean Paul Makhlouf, Alex Makhlouf, and Samuel Frisch
The Chemical Brothers = Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons
Steve Aoki = Steven Hiroyuki Aoki
Cheat Codes = Matthew Russell, Trevor Dahl, and Kevin Ford