GET THE LIST: Famous DJs REAL Names

I mean…Zedd’s mama didn’t name him Zedd…or did she?? No. She did not. B96 Pepsi Summer Bash artist Zedd has a government name, Anton Zaslavski.

Calvin Harris sounds like a pretty normal name but is it really his??? Nope. His real name is Adam Wiles.

Famous DJ Marshmello is the only one that has done a great job of concealing his name. No one reeeaaally know but…the rumor is Chris Comsworth.

Here’s a list of the most famous DJs and their REAL names:

Zedd = Anton Zaslavski

Calvin Harris = Adam Wiles

The Chainsmokers = Alex Pall and Drew Taggart

Avicii – Tim Bergling

Major Lazer = Thomas Wesley Pentz (Diplo), Christopher Leacock (Jillionare) and Leighton Walsh (Walshy Fire)

DJ Snake = William Sami Etienne Grigahcine

Tiesto = Tijs Michiel Verwest

Deadmou5 = Joel Zimmerman

Martin Garrix = Martijn Gerard Garritsen

Krewella = Jahan Yousaf and Jasmine Yousaf

Skrillex = Sonny Moore

Daft Punk = Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo

Diplo = Thomas Wesley Pentz

Kygo = Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll

Kaskade = Ryan Raddon

Axwell = Axel Hedfors

Alesso = Alessandro Lindblad

Hardwell = Robert van de Corput

Fatboy Slim = Norman Cook

Grandtheft = Aaron Waisglass

Afrojack = Nick van de Wall

Bob Sinclair = Christopher Le Friant

Moby =Richard Melville Hall

Flume = Harley Edward Streten

DJ Khaled = Khaled Mohamed Khaled

Cash Cash = Jean Paul Makhlouf, Alex Makhlouf, and Samuel Frisch

The Chemical Brothers = Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons

Steve Aoki = Steven Hiroyuki Aoki

Cheat Codes = Matthew Russell, Trevor Dahl, and Kevin Ford