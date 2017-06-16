Chance the Rapper Providing ASL Interpreters at All of His Shows

Chance the Rapper is a man of the people, for the people so it comes as no surprise that he’s gone out of his way to hire an ASL interpreter for his upcoming show.

This makes Chance the FIRST EVER rap artist to hire his own interpreters.

“We’ve all been close to tears since we met him, because we just can’t believe that he’s willing to provide interpreters on his own,” one of the DEAFinitely Dope interpreters, Kelly Kurdi, said.

In the past, if a deaf person wanted to attend a show, they would have to request one directly through the venue.

In a video posted on the Def Jam FB page, Chance says he will have American Sign Language interpreters at all of his remaining tour stops, starting with Tampa, because he wants “everyone to be able to experience the show.”

The inspiration came from DEAFinitely Dope founder Matt Maxey, who Chance saw performing at a recent festival.

Maxey says the group specializes in capturing a song’s rhythm, feeling and the artist message.

Chance is encouraging deaf fans to come out and enjoy his shows, even offering 50 free front row tickets to those hard of hearing.

If you’d like to request tickets for the show, you can email Kurdi at DEAFinitelyDopebookings@outlook.com..