Barack Obama May Have Accidentally Revealed the Gender of Beyonce’s Twins

June 16, 2017 10:35 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Who run the world? Beyonce and her GIRLS.

Former President Barack Obama may have accidentally revealed the gender of Bey and Jay’s twins.

Jay-Z was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame last night and Obama sent a special message that may have given away a little too much.

“Jay and I are also fools for our daughters, though he’s gonna have me beat once those two twins show up. And let’s face it, we both have wives who are significantly more popular than we are,” he said.

DAUGHTERS as in plural? As in more than just Blue Ivy?

Look, we’re all for Beyonce giving birth to the new Destiny’s Child.

And we’re sure Obama didn’t mean to spoil the reveal. We forgive you!

 

