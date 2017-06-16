B96 Cares! Teaching Good Behavior So Kids Don’t End Up At Risk

When people are young and healthy, they often think they’re invincible, but certain behaviors put adolescents at risk for serious health problems.

Behaviors that are concerning include violence; tobacco, alcohol, and other drug use; risky sexual behaviors; unhealthy diets; physical inactivity; and behaviors that contribute to motor vehicle injuries, including texting while driving.

If you’re a parent or work with youth, you can make a difference.

Talk with young people about these risky behaviors and emphasize and model a healthy lifestyle.