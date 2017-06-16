Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

B96 Cares! Teaching Good Behavior So Kids Don’t End Up At Risk

June 16, 2017 5:00 AM
Filed Under: at-risk, behavior, children, difference, health, lifestyles, parents, risks, safety, teaching, youth

When people are young and healthy, they often think they’re invincible, but certain behaviors put adolescents at risk for serious health problems.

Behaviors that are concerning include violence; tobacco, alcohol, and other drug use; risky sexual behaviors; unhealthy diets; physical inactivity; and behaviors that contribute to motor vehicle injuries, including texting while driving.

If you’re a parent or work with youth, you can make a difference.

Talk with young people about these risky behaviors and emphasize and model a healthy lifestyle.  B96 Cares!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live