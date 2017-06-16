5 Reasons Why You Need to Attend the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash This Summer

The B96 Pepsi #SummerBash is the ultimate kick-off to summer.

What’s better than seeing all of your favorite artists with several of your best friends? Nothing. There is nothing better!

After exams, homework, part-time jobs, internships, you DESERVE to just let loose and get your dance on.

Here are a few reasons why the #SummerBash should NOT be missed.

The lineup – We’ve got some of the hottest artists in the pop music world! Camila Cabello, Zedd, Niall Horan, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Derulo and MORE will be gracing the stage to give you an unforgettable show!

Rain or shine, we'll stay dry – We're in the Allstate Arena again this year so that the rain won't ruin our fun! Get ready for the ultimate concert experience in the nice air-conditioned venue and comfy seats.

The kickoff to summer – The first day of summer might have been on Tuesday but this is the FIRST WEEKEND of summer. And how you spend a weekend says a lot about how you're summer will be.

Snapchat filter – We've got our own Snapchat filter so now you can be part of the experience and deck your photos and selfies out with #SummerBash logos! Also follow us on Snapchat @B96Chicago for all the behind the scenes fun!

Pre Bash – Pre Bash is still outside and we've got a great setup so you can hang out, score some freebies and even meet some B96 DJs!

#SummerBash – Share all your pics with the #SummerBash so we can see just how much fun you're having!

First Time Moments- This is one of Camila Cabello's FIRST solo shows. Same goes for Niall Horan and special guest performer Liam Payne. And since the hiatus, you know you need a HUGE dose of your One Direction boys.

EDM Takeover – For the first time ever, we have not one but TWO EDM acts for you. The EDM moments are always the most mind-blowing so get ready to dance your butt off!

Get your tickets right HERE!