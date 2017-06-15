Pool Season Kicks Off This FRIDAY

Memorial Day weekend kicked off the beach season but those who prefer to swim in a more controlled environment had to wait till the temps were just right.

I’d say this 90 degree week guarantees that it’s warm enough to finally open the pools.

All 49 of Chicago’s outdoor pools will open this Friday and remain that way through Labor Day.

Find a list of all pools and their times HERE.!

If you’re looking for a little extra fun, check out one of the 5 pools that have slides – Avalon Park, Humboldt Park, Norwood Park, Palmer Park and Washington Park.