Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Pool Season Kicks Off This FRIDAY

June 15, 2017 2:07 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: pool season

Memorial Day weekend kicked off the beach season but those who prefer to swim in a more controlled environment had to wait till the temps were just right.

I’d say this 90 degree week guarantees that it’s warm enough to finally open the pools.

All 49 of Chicago’s outdoor pools will open this Friday and remain that way through Labor Day.

Find a list of all pools and their times HERE.!

If you’re looking for a little extra fun, check out one of the 5 pools that have slides – Avalon Park, Humboldt Park, Norwood Park, Palmer Park and Washington Park.

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live