Old Navy’s Legendary $1 Flip Flop Sale is Coming to Stores AND Online

Need new flip flops for the summeR? Old Navy’s legendary flip flop sale is making it’s epic return just in time!

On Saturday, June 24th, all solid color flip flops will cost you a whopping dollar.

At $3.94 a piece, the flip flops aren’t that expensive to begin with, but us loyal customers cannot pass up that kind of a bargain!

The offer will be valid for ONE DAY ONLY at stores in the US.

And for the first time ever, the sale will hit the internet so you don’t have to stand in a heaping line and dig through tons of unmatched pairs and sizes.

There is a limit of 10 flip flops per customer.

The Old Navy cardholders can start shopping on Saturday, June 17.