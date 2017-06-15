[Listen] Chance The Rapper Starts $2 Million Funding Challenge To Make Chicago A Better Place

Showbiz Shelly
Got ideas? Chance the Rapper wants to hear from you! The rapper has collabed with Liz Dozier to raise $2 million to bring ideas into fruition on how to make Chicago a better place as youth and a community. Submit your ideas to Chicago Beyond here.
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
