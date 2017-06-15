Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

[Listen] Chance The Rapper Starts $2 Million Funding Challenge To Make Chicago A Better Place

June 15, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Gossip, Report, Showbiz Shelly, update

Got ideas? Chance the Rapper wants to hear from you! The rapper has collabed with Liz Dozier to raise $2 million to bring ideas into fruition on how to make Chicago a better place as youth and a community. Submit your ideas to Chicago Beyond here.

More from Showbiz Shelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live