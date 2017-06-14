NOH8 Photo Shoot Happening In Chicago This Weekend!

You have seen so many celebs in their NOH8 pictures and now YOU can get one too! The official NOH8 photographer Adam Bouska will be in Chicago this weekend with an open to the public photo shoot.

The shoot is this Saturday, June 17 from 2-5 at The W City Center.

COST:

Single/Solo Photos: $40

Couple/Group Photos: $25 per person

NOH8 accepts cash and credit cards only. Fees paid to participate cover services and costs for one edited digital print only, made available via noh8campaign.com, and do not include physical prints.

* COME CAMERA-READY *

* WEAR A WHITE SHIRT *

* POSE & MAKE A STATEMENT! *

Funds raised by the NOH8 Campaign will be used to continue promoting and raising awareness for marriage and human equality as well as anti-discrimination and anti-bullying through NOH8’s interactive social media campaign. This includes bringing the campaign to other cities and countries around the world, creating and compiling images for our ongoing large-scale media campaign, and covering the costs of the daily operations and maintenance necessary to run this rapidly growing campaign out of our Burbank Headquarters.