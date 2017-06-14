GET THE LIST: This Weekend’s #Pride Events In Chicago

From the street fest on North Halstead to a NOH8 photo shoot…this weekend will be bursting with rainbows in Chicago.

The lineup schedule for the big party, the street fest in Boystown Saturday & Sunday is here:

Below is a full list of events for this weekend and the Pride Parade is next Sunday, June 25th through Boystown and Lakeview.

Salute to LGBT Veterans

Daley Plaza

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

PrideFest DISCO Night at Scarlet: Studio 3320

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

8:00 PM

Cradles to Crayons Celebrates Pride Month at the Giving Factory

Cradles to Crayons Giving Factory

Thursday, June 15, 2017

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Frat Night: Pride Fest Edition @ Scarlet

Thursday, June 15, 2017

8:00 PM

Chicago Women’s Funny Festival @ Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont

Thu, June 15, 2017 8:00 PM through Fri, June 16, 2017 12:00 PM

Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame ‘Pride & Joy Reception’ @ Center On Halstead

Friday, June 16, 2017

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

2017 Chicago Pride Fest

North Halsted Street, from Addison to Grace

Saturday, June 17, 2017

11:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Pride in the Sky

Estate Ultra Bar & Yacht Club

Saturday, June 17, 2017

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Five Fingers of Self-Defense Workshop for the LGBTQ Community

Thousand Waves Martial Arts & Self Defense Ce

Saturday, June 17, 2017

1:30 PM – 4:30 PM

NOH8 Open Photo Shoot in Chicago, Click HERE for the info.

Saturday, June 17, 2017

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Scarlet PrideFest

Saturday, June 17, 2017

3:00 PM

Artemis Singers “Family of Friends” concert and dance

First Unitarian Church

Saturday, June 17, 2017

Angelina Ristorante “Gay Church” PRIDE Brunch

Angelina Ristorante

Sunday, June 18, 2017

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

2017 Chicago Pride Fest

North Halsted Street, from Addison to Grace

Sunday, June 18, 2017

11:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Scarlet PrideFest (Day Two)

Sunday, June 18, 2017

1:00 PM