GET THE LIST: This Weekend’s #Pride Events In Chicago

June 14, 2017 7:26 AM By Nikki
Filed Under: gay pride fest weekend in chicago, lgbtq

From the street fest on North Halstead to a NOH8 photo shoot…this weekend will be bursting with rainbows in Chicago.

The lineup schedule for the big party, the street fest in Boystown Saturday & Sunday is here:

pride fest poster full stage line up social media graphic 663x1024 GET THE LIST: This Weekends #Pride Events In Chicago

Below is a full list of events for this weekend and the Pride Parade is next Sunday, June 25th through Boystown and Lakeview.

Salute to LGBT Veterans
Daley Plaza
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

PrideFest DISCO Night at Scarlet: Studio 3320
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
8:00 PM

Cradles to Crayons Celebrates Pride Month at the Giving Factory
Cradles to Crayons Giving Factory
Thursday, June 15, 2017
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Frat Night: Pride Fest Edition @ Scarlet
Thursday, June 15, 2017
8:00 PM

Chicago Women’s Funny Festival @ Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont
Thu, June 15, 2017 8:00 PM through Fri, June 16, 2017 12:00 PM

Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame ‘Pride & Joy Reception’ @ Center On Halstead
Friday, June 16, 2017
5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

2017 Chicago Pride Fest
North Halsted Street, from Addison to Grace
Saturday, June 17, 2017
11:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Pride in the Sky
Estate Ultra Bar & Yacht Club
Saturday, June 17, 2017
11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Five Fingers of Self-Defense Workshop for the LGBTQ Community
Thousand Waves Martial Arts & Self Defense Ce
Saturday, June 17, 2017
1:30 PM – 4:30 PM

NOH8 Open Photo Shoot in Chicago, Click HERE for the info.
Saturday, June 17, 2017
2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

154256 1464708827794 4910068 n e1497404492743 GET THE LIST: This Weekends #Pride Events In Chicago

Scarlet PrideFest
Saturday, June 17, 2017
3:00 PM

Artemis Singers “Family of Friends” concert and dance
First Unitarian Church
Saturday, June 17, 2017

Angelina Ristorante “Gay Church” PRIDE Brunch
Angelina Ristorante
Sunday, June 18, 2017
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

2017 Chicago Pride Fest
North Halsted Street, from Addison to Grace
Sunday, June 18, 2017
11:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Scarlet PrideFest (Day Two)
Sunday, June 18, 2017
1:00 PM

