Cubs Are Selling 2016 Ivy Leaves For WHAT????

$200 plus $15 for shipping for a leaf yanked off the outfield wall from the 2016 season?? They are limited to 10 per customer and they only have a total of 2016 to sell, so jump on it early.

THE FULL STORY FROM THE SUN-TIMES IS HERE

Look, I love the Cubs. They get a TON of my money on a regular basis. BUT COME ON, GUYS!!! $200??? If they sell all of them (and you know they will), that’s over $400,000 worth of revenue. So, I get it, but what kind of human is gonna drop that kind of cash on some foliage? It’s like the Hawks charging a hundred buck for melted ice from the UC a couple years ago.

That being said, I’ll probably buy one, so disregard all that.