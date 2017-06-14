Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Cubs Are Selling 2016 Ivy Leaves For WHAT????

June 14, 2017 5:00 PM By Tyler

$200 plus $15 for shipping for a leaf yanked off the outfield wall from the 2016 season??  They are limited to 10 per customer and they only have a total of 2016 to sell, so jump on it early.

THE FULL STORY FROM THE SUN-TIMES IS HERE

Look, I love the Cubs.  They get a TON of my money on a regular basis.  BUT COME ON, GUYS!!!  $200???  If they sell all of them (and you know they will), that’s over $400,000 worth of revenue.  So, I get it, but what kind of human is gonna drop that kind of cash on some foliage?   It’s like the Hawks charging a hundred buck for melted ice from the UC a couple years ago.

That being said, I’ll probably buy one, so disregard all that.

 

More from Tyler
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live