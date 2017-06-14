Listen to this Beyoncé / Jay Z Mashup Album Now

By Abby Hassler

Beyoncé and Jay Z rule the musical world and are one the most famous couples on earth. Though the two have collaborated on multiple tracks, you’ve never heard them together quite like this.

Related: Beyoncé in Labor?

A 19-year-old producer, Amorphous, created a project he calls Bey-Z, which takes instrumentals from Jay Z’s musical catalog and infuses them with Beyoncé’s killer vocals. The results are magical.

“I was playing one of Jay’s tracks in the car,” Aamorphous told Complex, “and I started to sing ‘Formation’ over the beat. I immediately rushed home as I knew that I had something interesting on my hands and got to working. I completed it in several minutes, adding some small production elements of my own… I [tried] to find songs that worked together lyrically in some aspects but truly complimented each other.”

Listen to a preview of “Bey-Z” below and check out the whole thing on Bandcamp.