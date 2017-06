The Weeknd is coming back to Chicago.

The singer just announced a tour extension and one of the stops include the United Center in November.

Rappers Gucci Mane and Nav will be joining the Starboy for the U.S part of the tour.

He’ll then move on to “phase 2” in Europe.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 11am.

The Weeknd recently played to a sold-out crowd at the Allstate Arena in May.

Maybe Selena Gomez will be in town with him in November and they’ll go on more cute dates?!