Seriously, could we say TACO anymore in our headline?

Today is a very special taco Tuesday because you can get score free Doritos Locos tacos between 2pm and 6pm!

The deal is part of Taco Bell’s “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion following Golden State Warriors “stolen” road win from the Cavs in game 3.

It’s one free taco per person so don’t get greedy.

See participating locations HERE!