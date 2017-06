Happy Pride month! We can taste the rainbow at Chicago’s Pride Fest this weekend in Boystown. Then the next Sunday, June 25 is the Pride Parade. “Orange is the New Black” star Lea DeLaria aka Big Boo, will be the Grand Marshal! Did you know Lea is from Illinois?? Yup, Bellville.

Lea is also an accomplished Jazz artist. Later that evening, She will be performing an evening of comedy of music at Ravinia. Tickets available at ravinia.org.