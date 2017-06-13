McDonald’s Debuts ‘Pride Fries’ Boxes

A rainbow to go with your fries?

McDonald’s gave their iconic fry boxes a makeover in honor of Pride Month.

During the month of June, all boxes will feature a rainbow to show support for the LGBTQ community.

“These fry boxes are ‘small potatoes’ in the grand scheme of our commitment to this community,” said Cathy Martin, co-chair of McDonald’s Pride Network.

In addition to the boxes, McD’s new slogan is “lovin’ is lovin.”

The boxes will be sold in 3 Washington D.C restaurants along the Capital Pride Parade Route.

9 locations in San Francisco will also be selling them.