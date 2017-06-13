Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Former Blackhawk Scott Darling Writes Emotional Goodbye To Chicago

June 13, 2017 3:09 PM By Tyler

“I was going to win the Stanley Cup. With the Chicago Blackhawks. I remember thinking, Oh my God. What do I do with my hands?”

Scott Darling fought his way into the NHL and ended up winning a Stanley Cup with the Hawks.  If you don’t know his background, the fact he even got there is a story in itself.  The Lemont native grew up loving the Hawks, but alcohol and bad decisions derailed his hockey dream for several years.  After a stint in rehab and almost (literally) 15 minor league teams later, he realized his dream in his hometown.

A couple months ago, he was traded to Carolina.  He was going to be a free agent and had a chance to be a starter in the league, so the Hawks were able to get something in return before he hit the market.

Today, Darling penned a letter to the city of Chicago.   His story is interesting, a bit crazy and inspirational.  It’s worth a read when you get a chance.

CHECK IT OUT HERE from The Player’s Tribune entitled “Goodbye, Chicago”

 

 

