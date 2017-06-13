DJ Khaled on how he Recruited Justin Bieber, Quavo for ‘I’m The One’

By Hayden Wright

DJ Khaled’s “I’m the One” is the blockbuster collaboration of the summer, featuring hitmakers Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne and Migos’ Quavo.

Related: DJ Khaled Shares ‘Grateful’ Cover Art Featuring Son Asahd

In his colorful manner, Khaled sat down with Billboard to explain how the track came to be. He revealed Quavo wrote and recorded his verse in no time flat.

“Migos came through, I played it for Quavo, he was like, ‘this is crazy,'” said Khaled. “The man really took five minutes, five minutes listening to the beat, and then he went into the booth and just knocked the verse out.”

The Justin Bieber story is a bit more convoluted.

“As soon as I got to L.A. I thought, ‘Let me call Justin Bieber.’ I FaceTimed him—he picked up. I was like ‘Yo, J.B. what’s good? I wanna present something to you. I don’t want to email it, I don’t want to text it.”

From there, Bieber invited Khaled over to his crib on the spot—they took a drive in one of Justin’s fur-lined trucks and listened to audio from Khaled’s studio.

The rest, as they say, is history.