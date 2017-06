One of the most dangerous hazards in the workplace is heat stress.

Yet heat stress often goes unrecognized until it’s too late.

The causes of heat stress include high temperature, humidity, strong sunlight, and overexertion.

Heat stress happens when you are unable to keep cool by sweating.

Protect yourself.

Drink plenty of water.

Learn more about heat stress at http://www.dol.gov.