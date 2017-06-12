Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Wanna Be An Extra In A Movie This Summer?

June 12, 2017 10:31 AM By Nikki
Filed Under: be a paid extra in a movie, filming in chicago

Chicago is the new Hollywood. Soooo many TV shows and movies film here now, it’s easy to get on one as a PAID extra. No acting experience is necessary, just looking for regular Joe’s to be in the background.

Most TV shows like Chicago PD, Chicago Fire, Empire, Shameless are on break for summer but movies are filming everywhere right now.

Right now, Chicago’s own Common is filming a Showtime movie The Chi. They need extras in Chicago through June 23rd so fill out the application asap HERE. Cool thing is, once you register for this, you will be in the database and may get called for other paid extra projects.

Good luck!!

 

