ScamWarning – That Viral ALDI Coupon is Completely Fake

If it’s too good to be true, it probably is.

You may have seen a coupon for $75-$100 off of your next purchase at Aldi pop up on your Facebook feed.

Users have been sharing the alleged coupon on their page with the hashtag “Love Aldi” and while the offer is tempting, it is completely FAKE.

Aldi made an announcement on their Facebook page, warning shoppers about the scam.

@AldiUSA Is this legitimate coupon? I see alot of typo's 😒 pic.twitter.com/JEY2R7uc22 — Lisa 💜 (@LisaBhappy2) June 9, 2017

“There’s a fake ALDI coupon making its way around the internet…again. We don’t offer electronic coupons or electronic gift cards, and they won’t be accepted at our stores,” the wrote in their post.

Last May, Aldi had to deal with another fake coupon circulating the internet.

If you’re unsure whether or not a coupon is fake, always GOOGLE the offer to see if anything comes up. More likely than not, you’ll find info about it being a scam.

There’s other ways to tell including typos and links that go to a page other than Aldi.

So warn you friends and family so they don’t share the coupon to their Facebook pages, giving away important information to spammers.