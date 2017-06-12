Netflix Original Comedy “Easy” Casting Extras in Chicago

Looking for a fun summer job? Why not become an extra in a major show?

Chicago PD, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Empire and Shameless are on a hiatus right now but there’s plenty of other shows in production, including Common’s The Chi and Netflix’s original comedy anthology series Easy.

Easy stars including Jake Johnson of “New Girl,” comic Hannibal Buress, actor Orlando Bloom, actress/model Emily Ratajkowski and actor Dave Franco.

Extras needed including people to portray bakery customers, kids at a park, joggers, beach goers and other featured roles.

More Casting Calls Below!

CASTING CALL

PROJECT: EASY EPISODE 208

LOCATION: CHICAGO, IL

DATES: SEE BELOW

BAKER MILLER (BAKERY) CUSTOMERS

DESCRIPTION: We’re looking for men and women who look between the ages of 20-30s; hipster/stylish types to play customers in a Lincoln Square bake shop.

DATE: TUESDAY, 6/13

RATE: $84/8

PARK KIDS

DESCRIPTION: We’re looking for kids, ages 2-6; any gender, any ethnicity. You MUST have a valid work permit with 4 Star Casting or a talent agency—please include a copy in your submission for consideration.

DATE: WEDNESDAY, 6/14

RATE: $150/8

PARK JOGGERS

DESCRIPTION: 18+, any gender, any ethnicity. You must be willing to jog off and on for the entire day!

DATE: WEDNESDAY, 6/14

RATE: $84/8 + jogging bump

BEACH GOERS (SOME WITH SWIMWEAR)

DESCRIPTION: 20s-60s, any gender, any ethnicity. Please note if you are ok going in the water, if asked.

DATE: THURSDAY, 6/15

RATE: $84/8

BEACH KIDS

DESCRIPTION: We’re looking for kids, ages 2-13; any gender, any ethnicity. You MUST have a valid work permit with 4 Star Casting or a talent agency—please include a copy in your submission for consideration. Your child must be comfortable working in or near the water with you.

DATE: THURSDAY, 6/15

RATE: $150/8

REAL (CURRENT) LIFE GUARD W/ GEAR

DESCRIPTION: Male/Female, 18+, any ethnicity, You must be a REAL life guard! Please describe your experience and certification in your submission.

DATE: Thursday, June 15th

RATE: $175/8 + $25 gear bump