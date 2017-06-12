Is Selena Gomez’s New Acting Project a Horror Movie?

She just released her new single “Bad Liar” and is gearing up for another album, but she’s not necessarily putting acting on hold.

The singer/actress posted a video on her Instagram story from Aftershock, a 2012 horror movie she appeared in with Eli Roth.

The caption read, “I can’t wait to do a horror movie” and “When you’re in the feels and you miss @realeliroth.”

This isn’t the first time Selena has expressed interested in doing a horror movie.

Earlier this year, she revealed that her favorite movie is The Exorcist.

So…. when is this horror movie dropping because as someone who hates scary movies, I have to prepare myself for this one.