Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Is Selena Gomez’s New Acting Project a Horror Movie?

June 12, 2017 11:10 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Selena Gomez

She just released her new single “Bad Liar” and is gearing up for another album, but she’s not necessarily putting acting on hold.

The singer/actress posted a video on her Instagram story from Aftershock, a 2012 horror movie she appeared in with Eli Roth.

The caption read,  “I can’t wait to do a horror movie” and “When you’re in the feels and you miss @realeliroth.”

This isn’t the first time Selena has expressed interested in doing a horror movie.

Earlier this year, she revealed that her favorite movie is The Exorcist. 

So…. when is this horror movie dropping because as someone who hates scary movies, I have to prepare myself for this one.

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live