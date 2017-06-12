Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

Chrissy Teigen Was Beyond Excited While Dining at Lou Malnati’s

June 12, 2017 10:44 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: chrissy teigen, John Legend

We are all Baby Luna and Chrissy Teigen at Lou Malnati’s.

The Legend’s had an eventful weekend in Chicago.

Aside from John performing at Ravinia for his “Darkness and Light Tour”, the family checked out Lincoln Park Zoo and dined at the infamous Lou Malnati’s.

Teigen, a self-proclaimed foodie, was so excited to get her pizza, she posted a video of herself holding Luna and running around the table yelling “pizza party.”

It’s really the only way to spend your time waiting for your food to arrive.

Our favorite part – the way JOHN looks at he when she’s goofing off.

Serious #COUPLEGOALS!

Did you SPOT John, Chrissy and Luna anywhere in the city?

