Chicago's temperature just reached 95 degrees officially at O'hare. This is the first time Chicago's been this hot since Sept 10, 2013! #Hot — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 12, 2017

I’ve crunched the numbers, it seems that it’s hot outside. We even posted a stock picture of people at the beach to prove it.

Side note: summer is still 8 days away and it’s hotter than EGYPT right now.

It’s also hotter than Vegas and Phoenix.

Chicago could “be one of the hottest major cities in the U.S. today, if not the hottest,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Tom Kines.

Let that sizzle in your brain for a minute.