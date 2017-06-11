TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: #SummerBash Artist Steals The #1 Spot Again!

B96 Pepsi Summer Bash artist Zedd and Alessia Cara are #1 again this week! With the popularity of this song it is sure to be one of THE highlights of the Bash June 24th at Allstate Arena.

Here's this week's countdown:

20. No Promises – Cheat Codes & Demi Lovato

19. Say You Won’t Let Go – James Arthur

18. Swalla – Jason Derulo & Nicki Minaj

17. Sign Of The Times – Harry Styles

16. Strip that Down – Liam Payne

15. Versace On The Floor – Bruno Mars

14. Slow Hands – Niall Horan

13. Now Or Never – Halsey

12. Bad Liar – Selena Gomez

11. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

10. Castle On The Hill – Ed Sheeran

9. Issues – Julia Michaels

8. I’m The One – DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Cuavo, Lil Wayne

7. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

6. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

5. It Ain’t Me – Selena Gomez & Kygo

4. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

3. Body Like A Back Road

2. Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Justin Bieber & Daddy Yankee