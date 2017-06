This #TwoTicketTuesday, win tickets to the B96 Pepsi Summer Bash & qualify to win backstage passes to meet CAMILA CABELLO.

Call During These Times To Win

9am / 10am / 11am / 12pm / 1pm / 2pm / 3pm / 4pm / 5pm/ 6pm / 7pm / 8pm / 9pm

Contest Rules: