Happy anniversary, humans! It had been almost 50 years since the Hawks had won a Cup when this happened. It was the first time most of had seen the Hawks win in our lifetime. June 24th, 2013 and June 15th, 2015 were equally nice, but you always remember your first. My wife still asks me why I cried after Kane’s puck went in but didn’t cry at our wedding (like I have to explain).