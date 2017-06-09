Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

New Trend Alert – How to Rock Overalls This Summer

June 9, 2017 12:26 PM
Filed Under: overalls

Someone call the 90s, they want their overalls back.

Just kidding.

But seriously, this new summer trend has my nostalgia levels at an all time high.

I remember rocking some PRETTY SWEET overalls on various occasions when I was young.

Then the look went out of style so I quickly bagged them up and gave them away to the Salvation Army.

I wish I’d kept them because what’s old is new again and overalls are the “it” clothing item this summer. (Although I probably wouldn’t fit in them so hopefully someone put them to good use!)

If you want to pull these bad boys off as an adult, it takes a bit more than just a t-shirt under.

Here’s how some stylish women of Instagram are rocking theirs:

 

1. Off the Shoulder Shirt

Throw on an off the shoulder shirt under the overalls. Paired with loose curls and white tennis shoes, the look will look effortless but chic.

I've been all over overalls lately 🙃http://liketk.it/2rDJ9 #liketkit @liketoknow.it #happyfriday #overalls #summer

A post shared by Ariana Lauren (@arianalauren) on

 

2. Ruffled Shirt and Straw Hat

Give the overalls a dose of farmer chic with a ruffled shirt and a straw hat. I’d say this is the perfect look for a casual brunch or an outing to a winery.

 

 

3. Throw a Blazer Over It

Overalls with a blazer (and even a silky summer scarf) will give you a more sophisticated look. Pair it with ballet flats or moccasins for the perfect finish.

 

 

 

4. Leather

Unleash your inner badass with leather overalls. You didn’t think it was all about the denim did you? These are perfect for date night.

@thatssojen #rocking her #leatheroveralls #repost #salopette #leatherdungarees #overalls #dungarees #fabulous #fashion

A post shared by Anna (@jumpsuits_and_overalls) on

 

 

5. Add a Heel

You’d be surprised by how a heel changes the whole outfit.

c229c8b119aa26631a09527da969e34b New Trend Alert How to Rock Overalls This Summer

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live