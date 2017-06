While performing in New York recently, Justin Bieber forgot the words to his new song with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. What’s it called?

Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown. ...