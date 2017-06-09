Tickets to the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Are On SALE Now! | Get Your Tickets Here! 

[Listen] How Did T Swift Slither Some Epic Shade To Katy Perry In Two Seconds?

June 9, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Entertainment News, Gossip, Report, Showbiz Shelly, update

Taylor Swift is fighting silently after not saying a word after Katy Perry has been ranting about her feud with the popstar. So in celebration of Katy Perry’s new album drop, Taylor Swift decide to release ALL of her music on ALL streaming services. EEK! Who won that round?

 

 

