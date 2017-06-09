[Listen] How Did T Swift Slither Some Epic Shade To Katy Perry In Two Seconds?

Showbiz Shelly
Taylor Swift is fighting silently after not saying a word after Katy Perry has been ranting about her feud with the popstar. So in celebration of Katy Perry’s new album drop, Taylor Swift decide to release ALL of her music on ALL streaming services. EEK! Who won that round?
