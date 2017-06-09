John Legend Takes Baby Luna to Lincoln Park Zoo

John Legend is performing at Ravinia Festival this weekend and while he’s in town, he’s doing some sightseeing.

The singer took his daughter, Luna, and wife, Chrissy Teigen, on a little adventure to one of the most magical places – LINCOLN PARK ZOO!

Time for a zoo visit! #LunasFirstTour A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Jun 9, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

The family shared a cute Instagram photo from their trip with Luna holding onto a baby giraffe.

He captioned it, “Time for a zoo visit! #LunasFirstTour.”

We’re not being biased or anything but LP is a pretty awesome zoo to check out for the first time.

Enjoy!