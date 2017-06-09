Harry Styles Surprises ‘Late Late Show’ Guests with Sketch

By Hayden Wright

For one week, James Corden has taken The Late Late Show across the pond and courted a collection of very British guests. Last night, Harry Styles appeared on the American program’s London satellite set and performed a skit with the host. Corden was announcing the end of his London residency when a prop phone started ringing. Who came to answer but the mega-famous Styles.

“Who was that?” Corden asks.

“Wrong number,” Styles replied. His surprise appearance made the audience go wild.

Styles also performed “Two Ghosts” on the roof of the venue, surrounded by the gorgeous London evening cityscape. The track comes from his self-titled debut solo album.

Watch Styles’ comedy sketch with Corden here:

And here’s his performance of “Two Ghosts”: