Looks like Fifth Harmony doesn’t have to search hard for someone to fill-in Camila Cabello’s spot! Noah Cyrus is 100% DOWN (no pun intended) to be one of the Fifth Harmony girls. Read everything Noah had to say here.

5H has released their first new single “down” withouth Camila and stated theirnew album has meant the most to them because they were able to create most of the music on their own.