Summer is Here – Heatwave Coming this Weekend

Have you been craving some 90 degree weather? June is here to DELIVER!

Summer has officially arrived in Chicago with blazing temperatures.

We’re preparing for our first HEAT WAVE of the year, which will go well into the week.

And of course, it’s already setting records as the longest string of consecutive high-90 days in the past 12 years, the last time being in 2005.

Not only that, it might be the hottest single temp in the Chi-area in nearly 4 years – the last time temps reached 95 was September 10 of 2013!

While the warm weather is exciting, it’s important to exert caution because the heat can be deadly.

Here are some tips to staying cool: