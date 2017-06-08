[Listen] Would You Pay Your SigFigs Rent Instead Of Move In Together?

A listener tells his GF he’s not ready for her to move in. She doesn’t take it well and asks him to pay her rent as compromise! Would you pay up?
Pack your bags! Gabe’s fiance has moved in with him after being together for 5 years. When did you move in with you sigfig?
So THAT’s J Niice...
…is a common phrase you'll hear once someone meets me for the first time. My voice has been heard on some of the country's biggest Top 40 radio stations (Hot995 DC, 965 KissCleve...
