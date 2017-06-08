Harry Styles Adds New Show Tour Stop at United Center!

Tickets to see Harry Styles at The Chicago Theatre sold-out in -5 seconds and left many fans who have been supporting him for years disappointed.

This morning, Harry decided to make it up to all the fans who weren’t able to score tix by adding ANOTHER show in Chicago.

The newly announced show will be at the United Center, a much bigger venue, on 6/30/2018.

Now yes, that’s a long time to wait but it’s better than not getting to see him.

His first show, which is now being considered the pre-party to the actual tour, will be at The Chicago Theatre on September 26, 2017.

How did we get so lucky here in Chicago?

See all of his “Live on Tour” dates below: