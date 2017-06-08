Is Acting In Camila Cabello’s Future? She Tells Us That And More!
June 8, 2017 4:29 PMBy Tyler
Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Who does she wanna work with? Collabs on the new album? LeBron or MJ? (Along with other important questions that needed to be answered!)
Tyler
Tyler is a native of Rockford who grew up idolizing the DJs and mixers on B96. In fact, he still has boxes of B96 Street Mixes on cassette recorded straight off the radio from when he was a kid. His radio career started during colleg...