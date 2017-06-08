Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Filming In Downtown Chicago This Weekend

Oh my goooooodniisssssssssssss! The Rock will be hanging around downtown Chicago all weekend while filming a new movie. The production is going to lead to quite a few street closures downtown. Wanna catch a glimpse? Fox32 has the exact times and locations set up for filming.

Not sure there is an A lister hotter than Dwayne Johnson right now. Guys wanna be him, ladies wanna be with him. Last week, I woke up with a hangover to see him Instagramming from the gym four hours earlier (and he’s on west coast time). He motivated me to get out of bed and find my socks. Thanks, The Rock!